Former ‘Doctor Who’ actor Peter Davison has taken himself off social media, following a controversy he became embroiled in over the casting of Jodie Whittaker.

Peter came under fire last week, when he remarked during an interview that he was concerned for the show’s young male fans, suggesting they might struggle to identify with a female lead.

After taking some heat for his comments - which came after he did take time to praise Jodie as an actress - he took to Twitter on Monday (24 July) to clarify what he actually meant.