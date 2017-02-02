David Tennant has become the latest star to share his thoughts on who should take over from Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’, naming his ‘Broadchurch’ co-star Olivia Colman as a “clearly magnificent choice”.
When Peter announced his decision to leave the Tardis behind, talk soon turned to who would replace him, with many fans calling for a female star to play The Doctor for the first time.
Now, speaking on BBC Radio show World At One, David has called for bosses to drop Olivia a line, stating: “Olivia would clearly be a magnificent choice. If you have the right people telling the right stories then it’s absolutely a possibility.”
Interestingly, ‘Broadchurch’ writer Chris Chibnall is set to take over from Steven Moffat, and assume the role of ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner for the 2018 series - which means he’ll be leading the search for Peter’s replacement.
It’s believed that the new Doctor will make their first appearance in this year’s Christmas special, when a regeneration takes place (via Radio Times). Before that, Peter will star in one, final series, which begins airing in April.
David isn’t the first actor to reveal his pick for the role, as Peter’s already shared his - and also named a female star.
And just in case bosses need a few more ideas, we’ve got some of other options they can add to the shortlist…