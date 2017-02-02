David Tennant has become the latest star to share his thoughts on who should take over from Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’ , naming his ‘Broadchurch’ co-star Olivia Colman as a “clearly magnificent choice”.

Now, speaking on BBC Radio show World At One, David has called for bosses to drop Olivia a line, stating: “Olivia would clearly be a magnificent choice. If you have the right people telling the right stories then it’s absolutely a possibility.”

Interestingly, ‘Broadchurch’ writer Chris Chibnall is set to take over from Steven Moffat, and assume the role of ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner for the 2018 series - which means he’ll be leading the search for Peter’s replacement.