He’s also an established theatre actor, starring in a handful of Shakespeare productions including ‘Romeo And Juliet’, ‘Othello’ and ‘Macbeth’. Peter Capaldi announced he was quitting the role of the Time Lord back in January, and was quick to say he thought he thought his successor should be female, specifically picking out Frances De La Tour as a good replacement.

Since then, former Doctor David Tennant has agreed that a woman should bag the role, as has his former assistant, Billie Piper, who said: “I think it would be great [to have a female Doctor] given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely.” Peter Capaldi’s final series of ‘Doctor Who’ will air later in the year, with Pearl Mackie set to portray his new companion, Bill.