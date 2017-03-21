All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/03/2017 11:23 GMT

    'Doctor Who' Writer Names Damien Molony As Potential Replacement For Peter Capaldi

    Update your spreadsheets, people.

    As conversations about whether it’s time for a female or BAME actor to take on the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’, a new name has been thrown into the frame to potentially succeed Peter Capaldi.

    ‘Being Human’ star Damien Molony.

    That’s right, this guy.

    John Lamparski via Getty Images
    Damien Molony

    ‘Doctor Who’ writer Toby Whithouse, who previously worked with Damien on ‘Being Human’, told Digital Spy: “I’ve always thought [Damien] would be terrific.

    “He’s a fantastic actor. My ideal choice would either be Damien or Chiwetel Ejiofor, who I think would be absolutely terrific.”

    Chiwetel Ejiofor is best known for his leading role in the harrowing drama ‘12 Years A Slave’, playing the lead role of Solomon Northup, for which he received a Best Actor gong at the Baftas, and a nod in the same category at the Oscars.

    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Chiwetel Ejiofor

    He’s also an established theatre actor, starring in a handful of Shakespeare productions including ‘Romeo And Juliet’, ‘Othello’ and ‘Macbeth’.

    Peter Capaldi announced he was quitting the role of the Time Lord back in January, and was quick to say he thought he thought his successor should be female, specifically picking out Frances De La Tour as a good replacement.

    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
    Peter Capaldi

    Since then, former Doctor David Tennant has agreed that a woman should bag the role, as has his former assistant, Billie Piper, who said: “I think it would be great [to have a female Doctor] given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely.”

    Peter Capaldi’s final series of ‘Doctor Who’ will air later in the year, with Pearl Mackie set to portray his new companion, Bill.

    • 1 Helen Mirren
      Ian West/PA Wire
      Peter Capaldi is proof that an older star can be perfect in the show's lead role, and anything that means we get more Helen in our lives can only be a good thing. 
    • 2 Janelle Monae
      Matt Sayles/AP
      Janelle has only just turned her hand to acting, but as anyone who has seen 'Hidden Figures' can confirm, she's certainly something special. 

      Might the BBC be aiming a little high if they tried to sign up the Screen Actors' Guild award winner? Yes. Does that mean they shouldn't try? Absolutely not.
    • 3 Rebecca Root
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      We're still disappointed that Rebecca's show 'Boy Meets Girl' won't be returning, but landing this role would make up for it. 
    • 4 Vicky McClure
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Vicky has proved she's got what it takes to tackle huge roles, thanks to her parts in 'This Is England' and 'Line Of Duty', but we'd love to see her take on something with a fun side. 
    • 5 Jenna Coleman
      Matt Crossick/PA Wire
      Jenna served as the Doctor's loyal assistant for three years, but in the world of science fiction, anything is possible and we're sure the writing team could cleverly come up with a way to put her front and centre.  
    • 6 Samira Wiley
      Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
      Samira is no stranger to television, having starred as Poussey Washington in four seasons of 'Orange Is The New Black'.
    • 7 Joanne Froggatt
      David Livingston via Getty Images
      We haven't seen enough of Joanne since 'Downton Abbey' came to an end, and the Tardis would certainly be a departure from the drab and dingy servant's quarters her character Anna was used to. 
    • 8 Susan Wokoma
      Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
      2017 is being billed as Susan's breakthrough year, but her CV is already more-than-impressive, thanks to roles in shows such as 'Misfits', and films 'Burn, Burn, Burn' and 'The Inbetweeners 2'.
    • 9 Sian Brooke
      Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
      Sian made her mark on 2017's 'Sherlock', playing a master of disguise. Quite frankly, if she can morph into four different personas with such ease, the role of the Time Lord would be a walk in the park. 
    • 10 Antonia Thomas
      Doug Peters/Doug Peters
      Antonia is another star who found fame on E4, playing the feisty Alisha in 'Misfits' - which also gave her a taste for the perils of time travel. 
    • 11 Olivia Colman
      Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick
      Multi-award winning actress Olivia also made the bookies' shortlist, with odds of 20/1.
    • 12 Hayley Atwell
      Eric Catarina via Getty Images
      Hayley was vocal about the fact she wanted the role back in August 2015. Her comments came at an interesting time, as 'Doctor Who' writer AL Kennedy had just claimed that the Doctor should never be a woman.
    • 13 Lara Pulver
      Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive
      When Capaldi announced his decision to step down from the role, bookies soon named Lara the female favourite for the role, offering odds of 10/1.
    MORE:uktv TV dramaDoctor Who peter capaldidamien molony

    Conversations