As conversations about whether it’s time for a female or BAME actor to take on the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’, a new name has been thrown into the frame to potentially succeed Peter Capaldi.
‘Being Human’ star Damien Molony.
That’s right, this guy.
‘Doctor Who’ writer Toby Whithouse, who previously worked with Damien on ‘Being Human’, told Digital Spy: “I’ve always thought [Damien] would be terrific.
“He’s a fantastic actor. My ideal choice would either be Damien or Chiwetel Ejiofor, who I think would be absolutely terrific.”
Chiwetel Ejiofor is best known for his leading role in the harrowing drama ‘12 Years A Slave’, playing the lead role of Solomon Northup, for which he received a Best Actor gong at the Baftas, and a nod in the same category at the Oscars.
He’s also an established theatre actor, starring in a handful of Shakespeare productions including ‘Romeo And Juliet’, ‘Othello’ and ‘Macbeth’.
Peter Capaldi announced he was quitting the role of the Time Lord back in January, and was quick to say he thought he thought his successor should be female, specifically picking out Frances De La Tour as a good replacement.
Since then, former Doctor David Tennant has agreed that a woman should bag the role, as has his former assistant, Billie Piper, who said: “I think it would be great [to have a female Doctor] given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely.”
Peter Capaldi’s final series of ‘Doctor Who’ will air later in the year, with Pearl Mackie set to portray his new companion, Bill.
-
1 Helen MirrenIan West/PA Wire
-
2 Janelle MonaeMatt Sayles/AP
-
3 Rebecca RootKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
4 Vicky McClureAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
5 Jenna ColemanMatt Crossick/PA Wire
-
6 Samira WileyDan MacMedan via Getty Images
-
7 Joanne FroggattDavid Livingston via Getty Images
-
8 Susan WokomaEamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
-
9 Sian BrookeEamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
-
10 Antonia ThomasDoug Peters/Doug Peters
-
11 Olivia ColmanMatt Crossick/Matt Crossick
-
12 Hayley AtwellEric Catarina via Getty Images
-
13 Lara PulverDominic Lipinski/PA Archive