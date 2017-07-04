‘Doctor Who’ fans can look forward to the return of another familiar face during this year’s Christmas special.

At the end of the most recent series, the first incarnation of the Time Lord, this time played by David Bradley, came back on the scene to greet the Twelfth Doctor.

It’s now been revealed that another character from The Doctor’s past will be paying him a visit this festive season, as Peter Capaldi’s departs from the show.