‘Doctor Who’ fans can look forward to the return of another familiar face during this year’s Christmas special.
At the end of the most recent series, the first incarnation of the Time Lord, this time played by David Bradley, came back on the scene to greet the Twelfth Doctor.
It’s now been revealed that another character from The Doctor’s past will be paying him a visit this festive season, as Peter Capaldi’s departs from the show.
According to The Mirror, Jenna Coleman will be appearing for a one-off appearance as former assistant Clara Oswald, as the Doctor prepares to say goodbye to both Clara and her successor, Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie.
Bill seemingly said goodbye to the Doctor for good at the end of the most recent series, to explore the universe with her new love.
An insider said: “Jenna Coleman has agreed to film something new as Clara. It’s become a tradition now for the companions to reappear as the Doctor regenerates and Jenna isn’t letting the side down.
“It’ll help to give Peter the send-off he deserves after three years.”
While we know that Peter Capaldi’s incarnation of the Doctor will regenerate at Christmas, it’s not yet known who his successor will be, although all signs indicate that we can expect Kris Marshall to take his place in the Tardis.
An announcement on who we should expect to play the Thirteenth Doctor is expected in the coming months, with other names in the frame including Richard Madden and ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.