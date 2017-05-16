Michelle Gomez has confirmed she will be leaving ‘Doctor Who’ alongside Peter Capaldi’s incarnation of the Time Lord. The actress - who plays the female version of The Master, Missy - will bow out from her role at the end of the current series, just as showrunner Steven Moffat also departs.

BBC Michelle Gomez is leaving her role as Missy in 'Doctor Who'

BBC Pearl Mackie and Peter Capaldi are also leaving the series

It was previously revealed John Simm will be reprising his role as the previous incarnation of The Master later in the series, and it is thought he will appear alongside Missy. Meanwhile, it looks as though new assistant Bill, played by Pearl Mackie, could also be leaving, despite only joining at the start of the series, giving new show boss Chris Chibnall a clean break from the current cast. Many names have been linked to succeeding Peter Capaldi as The Doctor, including Kris Marshall and Ben Whishaw. ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also recently spoke out about the rumours she was set to become the first female star to take on the character. ‘Doctor Who’ continues at Saturday (20 May) at 7.25pm on BBC One.