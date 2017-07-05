Joe Maher via Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wrapping up the latest edition of ‘Newsnight’, presenter Evan Davis said: “Bookies’ favourite Phoebe Waller-Bridge has denied claims that she’s going to be the first female Doctor… “But then Joanna Lumley has already played the role for Comic Relief, so that would technically be true.”

BBC Evan Davis on 'Newsnight'

Producers then cut to a recent YouTube interview with the ‘Fleabag’ star, in which she purposefully avoids discussing ‘Doctor Who’ rumours, claiming: “I am not allowed to say anything about that one way or the other.” As ‘Newsnight’ drew to a close, they then threw a ‘Who’-esque regeneration graphic over Phoebe, suggesting it could well be her who takes over at the helm of the Tardis.

Has the new Doctor Who accidentally outed herself? #newsnight pic.twitter.com/Ugel3oYRrU — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 4, 2017

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment. Phoebe’s name has repeatedly come up in conjunction with starring in ‘Doctor Who’, with fans still debating whether it’s finally time for a female to take over the reins of the show. Meanwhile, Peter Capaldi’s time as the Twelfth Doctor will come to an end this Christmas, with an official announcement about his successor expected in the coming months. It was reported earlier this week that his farewell episode would see the return of a familiar face from The Doctor’s past, to see him off in style.