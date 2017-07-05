All Sections
    05/07/2017 12:13 BST | Updated 05/07/2017 15:16 BST

    New 'Doctor Who': Has The BBC Dropped A Huge Hint About The Next Doctor During 'Newsnight'?

    🤔 🤔 🤔

    UPDATE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s agents respond to latest rumours.

    It would seem the BBC managed to smuggle their biggest hint yet about who’ll be taking over the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’ into last night’s (4 July) ‘Newsnight’.

    While all signs have so far pointed towards Kris Marshall succeeding Peter Capaldi as Time Lord, it now looks as though the coveted part could end up going to Phoebe Waller-Bridge after all.

    Joe Maher via Getty Images
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Wrapping up the latest edition of ‘Newsnight’, presenter Evan Davis said: “Bookies’ favourite Phoebe Waller-Bridge has denied claims that she’s going to be the first female Doctor…

    “But then Joanna Lumley has already played the role for Comic Relief, so that would technically be true.”

    BBC
    Evan Davis on 'Newsnight'

    Producers then cut to a recent YouTube interview with the ‘Fleabag’ star, in which she purposefully avoids discussing ‘Doctor Who’ rumours, claiming: “I am not allowed to say anything about that one way or the other.”

    As ‘Newsnight’ drew to a close, they then threw a ‘Who’-esque regeneration graphic over Phoebe, suggesting it could well be her who takes over at the helm of the Tardis.

    HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

    Phoebe’s name has repeatedly come up in conjunction with starring in ‘Doctor Who’, with fans still debating whether it’s finally time for a female to take over the reins of the show.

    Meanwhile, Peter Capaldi’s time as the Twelfth Doctor will come to an end this Christmas, with an official announcement about his successor expected in the coming months.

    It was reported earlier this week that his farewell episode would see the return of a familiar face from The Doctor’s past, to see him off in style.

