‘Doctor Who’ boss Steven Moffat has revealed why he never cast a female star to play the Time Lord.
For the past eight years, Steven has served as showrunner on BBC sci-fi series, and was responsible for the appointment of Matt Smith and current Doctor Peter Capaldi, who is stepping down at the end of the current series.
However, he’s insisted his decision to not introduce a woman as Time Lord wasn’t a deliberate one.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he claimed: “I didn’t not cast a woman... I cast a man. I didn’t [cast a woman] because I wanted to cast Matt Smith and I wanted to cast Peter Capaldi.
“I didn’t think it was a terrible idea [to cast a woman], I just thought, ‘I want to cast those people’ – that was it.”
With Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi set to step down at the end of the current series, there’s been plenty of discussion about who will succeed him in the TARDIS, with many fans saying it’s time for a woman to land the lead role in the series.
It seems viewers could be in for a long wait, though, with an insider recently revealing that ‘Doctor Who’ bosses were hoping for a young man, in a similar vein to David Tennant, to bag the part.
Current favourite to land the role is Kris Marshall, particularly given his recent departure from ‘Death In Paradise’, which came just weeks after telling HuffPost UK he could imagine himself staying with the show for another 10 years.
Check out all the rumours about who could be joining ‘Doctor Who’ below...