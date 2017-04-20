A BBC complaints officer has had her say regarding the casting of the next Time Lord in ‘Doctor Who’, claiming the role will not be going to a woman.

Following the departure of Peter Capaldi at the end of the current series, there has been much discussion among the fan community about whether the Doctor’s next incarnation should be portrayed by a female actor, for the first time in the show’s history.

However, while past ‘Doctor Who’ stars David Tennant and Billie Piper have backed a female Time Lord, the BBC’s complaints officer Joanne Coyne has bizarrely denied plans for a woman to take on the part.

Alright first off, Joanne, need we remind you that the character’s name isn’t actually Doctor Who, but perhaps more crucially, the last we checked Peter Capaldi’s successor was still up for discussion.

Yes, last week when rumours suggested that former ‘Death In Paradise’ star Kris Marshall had already bagged the part, a spokesperson for the show told The Mirror: “No casting decisions have yet been made on series 11.”

A spokesperson reiterated this when contacted by HuffPost UK.

So far, the current series of ‘Doctor Who’ has received the thumbs up from fans, particularly in response to the new addition to the cast, Pearl Mackie, who plays the Doctor’s new assistant, Bill.

Viewers probably shouldn’t get too used to her, though, with reports claiming she’ll be leaving the show at the same time as Peter Capaldi.

