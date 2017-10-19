Doctors in the United Stated have found a new way to fight cancer by taking a more detailed look at a tumour’s DNA.
A panel of doctors, termed tumour boards, asses the patient’s cancer genes and mutations and prescribe drugs that match the mutations.
Alison Cairnes’ whose cancer had spread from her stomach and oesophagus to her liver, lungs and lymph nodes tried this new approach.
Watch her story to find out more.
