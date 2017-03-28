Tenants are to be legally protected from “dodgy” letting agents who take rents and then go bust, ministers have announced.

In a major victory for housing campaigners, the Government confirmed that it will amend its own Housing and Planning Act to prevent people from losing thousands of pounds when agents go bust.

The compulsory “Client Money Protection” plan, which was urged by charities such as Shelter and recommended by a Labour and Liberal Democrat review, will now become law for all letting agents in England.

Landlords as well as tenants have urged ministers to act as the scheme will protect both parties when agents, who hold deposits and rents, go bankrupt.

Shelter has found that renters typically hand over £600 in deposits alone and agents often act as a conduit for rents on top.

But when the agents have gone bust in the past, they fail to separate out the deposits – which are already supposed to be legally protected – with rents and tenants have been left seriously out of pocket.

Campaigners have long complained about the lack of protection from “dodgy” letting agents who take people’s money and then disappear without trace.

Labour peer Baroness Hayter revealed the news on Twitter after being informed by the Government of the change.

“We have just heard that ministers will ACCEPT our Client Money Protection for Letting Agents report. Result!”