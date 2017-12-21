Despite numerous tests which showed that they weren’t, those rumours just continued to spread.

In terms of conspiracy theories that refuse to die, we thought the ‘Apple is slowing down my iPhone so I have to buy a new one’ had finally been put to rest . Alas, we were wrong.

So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2

On both Twitter and Reddit customers have been claiming for weeks that they have proof of the problem and that Apple just needed to come out and admit what they’re up to.

Then on Monday, Primate Labs, who make an app for measuring the speed of iPhone’s processors, published data that appeared to show slower performance in the Apple’s iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models as they aged over time.

Finally, and in a slightly unexpected turn of events, Apple released a statement to The Verge, confirming that they were indeed slowing some older models but that the reason was to fix another issue.

The problem here is fundamentally that all lithium-ion batteries, not just those found in Apple products, degrade and have problems supplying the big bursts as they age and accumulate charging cycles.

There is nothing Apple can do to halt this. So instead it uses power management techniques to attempt to prolong the life of the handset.

The spokesperson said: “Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”