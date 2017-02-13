All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    13/02/2017 16:46 GMT

    Affectionate Dog Gives 'Hugs' To Strangers She Meets Around New York

    She's ridiculously cute.

    If you’re going to be without a date this Valentine’s day, you may want to book a speedy trip to New York.

    The city is home to Louboutina, a five-year-old golden retriever who loves giving “hugs” to strangers. 

    And the first #hug of #2017 goes to....my chubby daddy!!! 🐶❤️👴🏽

    A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

    Louboutina first showed her snuggly side with owner Cesar Fernandez-Chavez by cuddling up to his side on a walk.

    “She gets a very good grip, depending on where I’m standing. I have to make sure that I’m keeping well-balanced,” he told the Dodo.

    It wasn’t long before Louboutina began to wrap herself around neighbours she’d see while out in Manhattan - and her habit soon gained the attention of strangers.

    “When she sits next to someone, then I say: ‘You’re probably going to get a hug,’” Fernandez-Chavez explained.

    Louboutina’s affectionate side has made her a social media star, with more than 63,000 followers on Instagram.

    Check out some of her love-filled photos below or follow her on Instagram to keep up to date with the cuteness.

    Repost from @alison_leah I got a hug from @louboutinanyc!!! She's the absolute sweetest! 💕✨💕

    A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

    Sending a hug to all my Nasty Women 💪🏼 You marched today all over the world for 💗💗💗💗

    A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

