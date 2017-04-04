Dog Prepares To Welcome A Human Sibling In The Best Possible Way

In the weeks before a new family member arrives, everyone has to chip in to make sure that things go as smoothly as possible.

Now one doggo has decided to make himself useful to his parents and offer up his services as a swaddling model.

Imgur user ‘Imbeenhostagebycats’ (which might explain a lot), posted the Snapchat picture of his pet dog being subjected to his pregnant wife trialling her swaddling technique.