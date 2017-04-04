All Sections
    04/04/2017 15:48 BST | Updated 04/04/2017 15:51 BST

    Dog Prepares To Welcome A Human Sibling In The Best Possible Way

    Make yourself useful pupper.

    In the weeks before a new family member arrives, everyone has to chip in to make sure that things go as smoothly as possible. 

    Now one doggo has decided to make himself useful to his parents and offer up his services as a swaddling model.

    Imgur user ‘Imbeenhostagebycats’ (which might explain a lot), posted the Snapchat picture of his pet dog being subjected to his pregnant wife trialling her swaddling technique. 

    .

    After all practice does make perfect.

    Other Imgur users were quick to share their own pets being subjected to blanket burrito torture. 

    View post on imgur.com

    SouthTexasBass said: “You should practice it too... but a cat would be more authentic! You’ll appreciate it at 2am when the kid just won’t go to sleep!”

    Damn right.

