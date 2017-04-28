A mum has revealed how a pet dog transformed the life of her seven-year-old son who has autism.

She explained her son, Joel, found going outside a “challenge” and holding her hand “impossible”.

But once they invited a dog, Caddie, into the family, everything seemed to change.

“The first day we met Caddie it was just amazing,” said Joel’s mum, Janet.

“Joel agreed to go outside into the garden - something he’d refused to do for months - and played with Caddie with a ball.

“My husband Kevin broke down in tears when he saw it; we both knew Caddie was going to transform our lives.”