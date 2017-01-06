This Dog Was Not Happy When His Little Girl Got A New Best Friend

They say dogs are man’s best friend and it seems canines take our friendships pretty seriously too.
Because when this little girl got a new kitten to play with, her Boxer could not hide his frustration.
The photograph of the toddler and her pets was shared to Imgur, with the caption: “Betrayal.”
Commenter, ThePudgeMaster, described the situation as: “When your best friend calls someone else their best friend.”
We feel your pain dog.
