This Dog Was Not Happy When His Little Girl Got A New Best Friend

Awkward.

06/01/2017 10:23
Sophie Gallagher Life Writer at The Huffington Post UK

They say dogs are man’s best friend and it seems canines take our friendships pretty seriously too. 

Because when this little girl got a new kitten to play with, her Boxer could not hide his frustration.

The photograph of the toddler and her pets was shared to Imgur, with the caption: “Betrayal.”

Betrayal

Commenter, ThePudgeMaster, described the situation as: “When your best friend calls someone else their best friend.”

We feel your pain dog.

