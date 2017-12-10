All Sections
    These Dogs Are Having A Cracking Time In The Snow

    Even if you're not.

    10/12/2017 20:56 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    It’s been a miserable day for many across the UK as a major snowfall has caused travel disruption and power cuts as much of the country has been covered in white.

    But it’s a different story for these dogs ...

    • Caught in the act ...
      Reuters Staff / Reuters
      Thames Barrier Park, London.
    • ... lovin' it, lovin' it, lovin' it ...
      PA Wire/PA Images
      Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales.
    • ... regal ...
      Kenny Stewart
      Taco on the the Campsie Fells, near Glasgow.
    • ... best life ...
      Charles McQuillan via Getty Images
      Ella, an Irish Doodle, at Stormont, Belfast.
    • ... inquisitive ...
      Russell Boyce / Reuters
      Wanstead in London.
    • ... teamwork ...
      Hugh Pinney via Getty Images
       A youngster takes her terrier for a toboggan ride in Welsh Frankton, England.
    • ... winter wonderland ...
      Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
      Mam Tor in the Peak District National Park.
    • ... 'can I help you?' ...
      Hannah Mckay / Reuters
      Battersea Park in London.
    • ... thoughtful.
      Cheryl Stacey
      A dog in the snow in Kingstone, Staffordshire on Sunday morning.

