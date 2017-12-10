These Dogs Are Having A Cracking Time In The Snow

It’s been a miserable day for many across the UK as a major snowfall has caused travel disruption and power cuts as much of the country has been covered in white.
But it’s a different story for these dogs ...
Caught in the act ...Reuters Staff / Reuters
... lovin' it, lovin' it, lovin' it ...PA Wire/PA Images
... regal ...Kenny Stewart
... best life ...Charles McQuillan via Getty Images
... inquisitive ...Russell Boyce / Reuters
... teamwork ...Hugh Pinney via Getty Images
... winter wonderland ...Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
... 'can I help you?' ...Hannah Mckay / Reuters
... thoughtful.Cheryl Stacey