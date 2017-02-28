British Royals And Literally Every Celebrity Offspring Walked The Dolce And Gabbana Show

Dolce and Gabbana are not known for following the style pack, but now they have completely shredded the runway rulebook as they ditched conventional supermodels in favour of “real people” for their latest show.
The show, which took place at Milan Fashion Week, featured a range of men and women of all ages, ethnicities and sizes for their autumn/winter 2017 collection.
In fact, all but one, of the 117 looks were worn by non-models.
However, let’s sense check what we mean when we say “real people”.
While they may have been harking back to their roots by using non-supermodels – their first-ever show had no budget to feature models and instead the designers recruited their friends – this was no street style.
Instead Dolce and Gabanna handpicked an elite bunch of singers, designers, celebrity offspring, Hollywood favourites and even a few British aristocrats for good measure.
Lady Amelia Windsor, 21, the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke Of Kent, made her catwalk debut (see below).
She walked alongside fellow aristocrat Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the Princess of Wales.
Rod Stewart’s daughter Renee (see below) was one of a host of celebrity offspring who was chosen to walk.
Then we saw singers Pixie Lott and Austin Mahone, luxury shoe designer Charlotte Olympia, Anais Gallagher (daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews) and Sofia Richie (see below).
And Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law).
Not forgetting Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jamie Foxx), Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (son of Daniel Day-Lewis) and Destry Allyn Spielberg (son of Steven Spielberg) to complete the star-studded lineup.
Talk about FROW, this year the place to be is on the catwalk.