British Royals And Literally Every Celebrity Offspring Walked The Dolce And Gabbana Show

Dolce and Gabbana are not known for following the style pack, but now they have completely shredded the runway rulebook as they ditched conventional supermodels in favour of “real people” for their latest show.

The show, which took place at Milan Fashion Week, featured a range of men and women of all ages, ethnicities and sizes for their autumn/winter 2017 collection.

In fact, all but one, of the 117 looks were worn by non-models.