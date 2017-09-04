Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are the new faces of Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘The One’ campaign.

This is great news for Game Of Thrones fans, who have been shipping the pair on screen (and off) since the beginning of the new season.

Many are loving the new campaign, with one of Dolce and Gabbana’s Instagram followers commenting: “We need Kit and Emilia together!”

D&G delighted their 14.4 million Instagram followers when they shared the ads with detailed captions.

The Italian fashion giant said of Clarke: “Emilia Clarke, a glamorous star and a stunning beauty embraces the moment, living life to the fullest. She is the One.”

On Harington, they commented: “Kit Harington, as the ambassador for The One for Men, reflects the playful charm, the self-confidence and the inborn appeal of the Dolce&Gabbana man.”

Dolce & Gabbana’s on-going theme on family, community and Italian heritage is part of the reason why their campaigns and collections are as addictive as ever.

Pair this with the adoration of Game Of Thrones’ cult following and you have a winning formula.

Check out Kit Harrington’s version:

