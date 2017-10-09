CBeebies have outdone themselves once again with the next Bedtime Story booking, as Dolly Parton is set to star in the segment on Wednesday 25 October.
The country icon will read ‘Dog Loves Books’, coinciding with the release of her first children’s album, which is out this Friday (13 October).
Dolly has filmed two CBeebies Bedtime Story episodes, and in a statement issued alongside the announcement, she said: “It’s an honour to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories as encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me.
“I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience in the UK. Thank you for having me!”
In recent years, CBeebies has landed a number of big - and often unexpected - names for the nightly show, with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme recently taking part.
They’ve also welcomed actual superheroes to the channel, while Tom Hardy’s impeccably timed broadcasts - remember the Valentine’s Day one? - were enjoyed just as much by parents as they were kids.
David Tennant, Nadiya Hussain and Tim Peake have also had the honour of delivering a tale.
CBeebies Bedtime Story is on every night at 6.50pm. The BBC are yet to reveal when Dolly’s second Bedtime Story episode will air.