If you’re one of the many people eagerly anticipating Dolly Parton’s CBeebies Bedtime Story (we know are), then you are in for a treat, as a first-look clip of her appearance has been released.
The country legend is set to star in the segment on Wednesday 25 October, and a the teaser video shows fans are set for a rootin’-tootin’ good time.
Dolly will read ‘Dog Loves Books’, coinciding with the release of her first children’s album, which came out last week.
She follows in the footsteps of the likes of Tom Hardy, David Tennant, Nadiya Hussain and Tim Peake, and said in a statement: “It’s an honour to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories as encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me.
“I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience in the UK. Thank you for having me!”
Dolly also has a history with children’s books, as her charity, Imagination Library, provides free books for kids around the world.
Having established it 22 years ago, she is currently working to get books into the hands of children that have less than others, specifically those who have been left displaced and in need following recent natural disasters in the States.
“We’re donating hundreds of thousands of books to a lot of those victims in those places that have lost everything,” she told HuffPost UK. “To schools and shelters and families, where they’re stuck with all of these calamities.
“And so that makes us feel good, to be able to help them that way too.”
Dolly’s Bedtime Story airs on 25 October at 6.50pm on CBeebies.