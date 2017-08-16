Dolly Singh wants to convince people of all sizes that yoga is for everyone. The body-positive yogi challenges body stereotypes by posting photos and videos of her yoga practice on social media. Four years ago, Singh, 34, was advised to lose weight after spraining her ankle. Although she got a trainer, she grew tired of the “frenzy” of losing weight and decided to sign up to yoga - something she had never done before. She had reservations about practising due to her size, but managed to find videos online that enabled her to learn and develop. Four years later, she’s completely fallen in love with yoga - and people have fallen in love with her too. “The response from all over the world has been so tremendous and overwhelming,” Singh, who is based in India, told HuffPost UK, speaking about the response to her videos. “People sharing their fears, their weaknesses, saying it’s great to see someone realistic on the mat. These moments and things are really memorable.”

DollySingh

My Journey 🌎 What do you credit to your success in your yoga journey? “The most important thing has been dedication. The decision to show up on the mat at least five times a week has been the only reason I’ve been able to reach this place in my yoga journey.” What’s one of the most memorable moments in your career and why? “What started off as mere documentation has now become viral and this really is a very humbling experience for me. The response from all over the world has been so tremendous and overwhelming. People are sharing their fears, their weaknesses and reaching out to me saying it’s great to see someone realistic on the mat... these moments and things are really memorable.” Have you experienced any low points and if so, how did you get past it? “There hasn’t been a low point. In fact, I make it a point to come to the mat when it’s the worst day, or something bad has happened. Yoga has become my way to vent and cope with things. “I have been able to reach that point where I go to the mat to counter anything not positive or disturbing.”

A post shared by yogaforall (@yogaforallmumbai) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

My Training 💪 Talk us through your week in your practice. “I practise yoga for an hour five to six times a week. I generally end my practice with an inversion, as I love the blood flow to my head. “Sometimes I go for a run, too, which can be anything between 7-8 km.” What’s your favourite type of workout and why? “Yoga!” What’s your favourite way to spend your rest day? “I do, generally a Saturday. Since I live on my own in Mumbai, the day is usually spent doing household chores and cooking.”

A post shared by yogaforall (@yogaforallmumbai) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

My Food 🍳 What do you eat throughout the week to complement your practice? “I generally eat home-cooked meals. Indian food has a good mix of all kinds of proteins, carbs, vegetables and meats. I cook my dinner everyday which is generally a one-pot meal or some baked chicken with veggies.” What are your pre- and post-workout snacks? “I don’t have anything specific.” What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned about food? “I don’t eat any processed or packaged food. I cook my own food so I have control over the ingredients. If and when I eat out, I make sure I eat at a good place where the ingredients are fresh and of good quality. “Also, I feel sugar makes me sluggish and that would affect my body fluidity during yoga.”

A post shared by yogaforall (@yogaforallmumbai) on May 8, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

My Motivation 🙌 Do you have a motivational mantra that keeps you going? “What keeps me going is how I feel after a juicy session everyday. When I’m on the mat, I feel like I’m squeezing out everything that bothers me. So when there is an issue at work or in my personal life, I’m often heard saying: ‘I need to go to my mat.’” Do you always have goals you are aiming for? “I’m just trying to make my body strong, I want to get to using poles and bars and for that I need to build on my strength. Since my learning as mainly been online, I aspire to take my practice to a level where I can do an hour-long vinyasa sequence on my own. That would take some years, haha!” What’s your ultimate workout track and why? “I don’t listen to anything, in fact I feel it disturbs me.” ‘Fit Fix’ is a weekly dose of fitspiration from leading athletes and fitness fanatics. Each week we chat to stars about their weekly workouts, the food they eat and what keeps them going.