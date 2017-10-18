Domino's Issues Dire Brexit Warning As It Calls For More British Staff

Domino’s Pizza has called for more young British staff amid fears that Brexit could starve the company of overseas workers.

The ‘Two-For-Tuesday’ giant wants more team leadership training in the national curriculum to ensure it has a steady stream of home-grown managers once Britain exits the EU.

Domino’s, which employs around 35,000 staff across 1,000 stores, said around 50% of its managers in metropolitan areas come from outside the UK.

The move comes as the firm looks to roll out 600 more stores and create 21,000 jobs over the next few years.

The firm’s chief operating officer Simon Wallis said: “We have ambitious growth plans and believe Domino’s is a fun place to work with clear progression opportunities for ambitious school leavers with potential.

“We’d like to see the national curriculum developing basic leadership skills, because our research revealed some concerning results with young people saying they’re ambitious, but lack exposure to positive role models.”

The British Hospitality Association said in April that the UK sector needed around 62,000 EU migrants every year if it is to maintain the status quo and drive growth.

Domino’s is the latest firm to express concern over a potential Brexit skills gap.

Earlier this year, sandwich chain Pret A Manger said it would struggle to serve customers after Brexit if the UK didn’t secure the rights of European workers.

The high street favourite revealed fears of a recruitment crisis in March because just one in 50 of its job applicants was British.

As part of its drive, Domino’s is launching an online leadership programme – TeamSkills – in a bid to encourage more young British people to seek management roles in the hospitality sector, the Press Association reported.

Wallis added: “Despite recent stereotyping of millennials as ‘snowflakes’ it seems many young people look to role models like Alan Sugar, and think a no-nonsense, upfront approach is the best way to lead a team.

“We want TeamSkills to provide a role in helping young people develop all-round leadership skills, but the Government needs to do its part too.

“The success of future generations, Britain plc and, of course, companies like Domino’s depends on our young people being set up for success, regardless of background.”

