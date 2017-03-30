You Can Now Get Your Domino's Delivered By A Robot

Following in the tracks of Just Eat, the US pizza giant has signed a partnership with Starship Technologies, developers of an autonomous delivery robot.

Starship claims that its robots can make deliveries within 1 mile of restaurants within 15-30 minutes of an order being placed, travelling at up to 6 kph.

Each robot boasts both 3G and GPS built-in and an array of cameras and sensors to make sure it doesn’t roll into pedestrians.

Domino’s CEO outlined the thinking behind the partnership in a press release:

“Robotic delivery units will complement our existing delivery methods, including cars, scooters and e-bikes, ensuring our customers can get the hottest, freshest-made pizza delivered directly to them, wherever they are. “With our growth plans over the next five to 10 years, we simply won’t have enough delivery drivers if we do not look to add to our fleet through initiatives such as this.”

Sadly, the service is currently only operating with six robots in Germany and Holland, but if it’s a success you could see the little bots rolling down pavements across Europe in coming years.

If you live out in the sticks, miles from your nearest Domino’s, you needn’t feel left out. Last year the firm started testing drone deliveries in rural New Zealand. If regulation allows it, the service could be rolled out in other countries soon.