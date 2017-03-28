All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • COMEDY
    28/03/2017 07:40 BST | Updated 29/03/2017 16:40 BST

    Donald Trump's Speeches Re-Imagined As An Early 2000s Emo Song

    Meet Emo Trump.

    We’ve all heard Donald Trump make a speech - his presence is unavoidable unless you’ve opted for a news blackout.

    Like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, with Trump’s speeches you never know what you are going to get.

    Will he shout down media organisations he doesn’t like or cry “fake news”? Who knows?

    But who knew his speeches were so similar to the lyrics of early 2000s emo songs?

    Entertainment company Super Deluxe, that’s who.

    As shown in the video above, “Emo” Trump’s words can be easily translated into an emo song.

    Super Deluxe wrote on YouTube: “We thought Donald Trump’s tweets were as sad as it gets, until we turned his speeches into an early 2000s emo song.”

     

    Related...

    Also on HuffPost
    MORE:newspoliticscomedyDonald TrumpSuper Deluxe

    Conversations