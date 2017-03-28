We’ve all heard Donald Trump make a speech - his presence is unavoidable unless you’ve opted for a news blackout.

Like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, with Trump’s speeches you never know what you are going to get.

Will he shout down media organisations he doesn’t like or cry “fake news”? Who knows?

But who knew his speeches were so similar to the lyrics of early 2000s emo songs?

Entertainment company Super Deluxe, that’s who.

As shown in the video above, “Emo” Trump’s words can be easily translated into an emo song.

Super Deluxe wrote on YouTube: “We thought Donald Trump’s tweets were as sad as it gets, until we turned his speeches into an early 2000s emo song.”