A Dutch minister has announced funding to oppose Donald Trump’s anti-abortion order, saying “we must not let that happen”. Surrounded by men in the Oval Office, Trump signed a presidential memorandum that reinstates the Global Gag Rule or Mexico City Policy, forbidding US aid to go to international health organisations that counsel women on abortions. The move will end the US Government spending about $600 million a year on international assistance for family planning and reproductive health.

Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump signing executive orders, including one to reinstate the Global Gag Rule, on Monday

Last year, American money helped 27 million women access contraceptives, preventing two million unsafe abortions and six million unwanted pregnancies, according to analysis by the Guttmacher Institute. In response to Trump’s announcement, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Lilianne Ploumen, pledged to launch a new fund for groups set to lose money thanks to the Global Gag Rule. She said: “Banning abortions does not result in fewer abortions. It leads to more irresponsible practices in back rooms and more maternal deaths. We must not let this happen.” She added: “We need to compensate for this financial blow as much as possible, with a broad-based fund - which governments, businesses and civil society organisations can donate to - so that women can remain in control of their own bodies.” The end of US money to help women in developing countries be counselled on abortion could have deadly consequences, according to the World Health Organisation. It estimates that more than 21 million women a year have unsafe abortions in the developing world, which accounts for about 13% of all maternal deaths.

Achmad Ibrahim/AP Lilianne Ploumen: 'Banning abortions does not result in fewer abortions'