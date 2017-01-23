Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order, Surrounded By Men

As he did it, the president was flanked by a group of men including his vice-president - and abortion rights opponent - Mike Pence.

On Monday, Trump signed the order that ended this funding that better informs poor women on family planning options.

American money helps 27 million women access contraceptives, with the US Government spending about $600 million a year on international assistance for family planning and reproductive health.

In one of his first acts as president, he reinstated the “global gag rule” that bans American money from going to international health organisations that counsel on abortion as a family planning option.

Surrounded by a group of men, Donald Trump has signed an executive order cutting funding to health groups that advise on abortions.

Last week, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said she would seek to introduce legislation to ban the gag rule permanently, after successive presidents have revoked and reinstated it.

She told Foreign Policy: “I will continue to stand up to President Trump and Republican leadership in Congress who are intent on rolling back women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and will soon be introducing bipartisan legislation aimed to repeal the Global Gag Rule for good.

“Women around the world deserve to make important personal health care decisions without politicians in Washington interfering.”

What is the Global Gag Rule? The Global Gag Rule, also called the Mexico City Policy, prevents US foreign aid from going to any organisation that counsels women on abortion. It was first put in place by Ronald Reagan in 1984. Since then, it has been revoked or reinstated every time the party in the White House has changed. It was revoked by Barack Obama in 2009, having been reinstated by George W. Bush in 2001 after Bill Clinton revoked it in 1993. The end of US money to help women in developing countries be counselled on abortion could have deadly consequences. The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 21 million women a year have unsafe abortions in the developing world, which accounts for about 13% of all maternal deaths. US foreign aid has not gone to organisations that carry out abortions since 1973, when the Helms Amendment was introduced preventing this.

Rosa DeLauro, a Democratic congresswoman, said: “President Trump has made a swift turn to the Right in his first week in office, having chosen to deny safe, affordable family planning services to women across the world.

“The Mexico City Policy has long been a tool of conservatives to appease anti-choice advocates at the expense of women in struggling nations, including those in Central America and sub-Saharan Africa.

“At a time when we are still fighting a global HIV-AIDS epidemic and are grappling with the devastating effects of Zika, public health organisations are our first line of defense in saving lives.”

She continued: “That President Trump has chosen to target them with his first set of executive orders is a turn in the wrong direction that only stands to reverse the progress we have made.