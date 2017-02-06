5 Times Donald Trump Definitely Didn't 'Accumulate Data'

On Monday, President Donald Trump proclaimed “I call my own shots” amid suggestions his administration is led by White House senior advisor Stephen Bannon, not him.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!

In a tweet, Trump said his decision-making is “largely based on an accumulation of data” - but a handful of recent statements suggest this isn’t always the case.

Here are five times Donald Trump definitely didn’t base his decisions on an “accumulation of data” (well not data that’s accurate, anyway).

1. Widespread voter fraud

Trump has repeatedly lied about the scale of widespread voting fraud in the US. His claims have consistently been debunked by electoral experts who say his touted figure of “three million illegal votes” is demonstrably false.

What’s more, Trump’s favoured source for voter fraud stats was himself registered to vote in three states, a practice Trump claims is “illegal” but which is in fact perfectly legit.