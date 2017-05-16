Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted he shared “airline and flight safety” information with Russia.

The US President confirmed on Twitter that he “wanted to share” information with Russia and did so at an “openly scheduled” White House meeting, “which I have the absolute right to do”.

Trump said he information concerned terrorism and airline safety, and cited “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism”, as justification.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

To summarize...

Tillerson: He didn't do it.

McMaster: I was there. He didn't do it.

Dina Powell: Lies! He didn't do it.

Trump: Yep I did it. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 16, 2017

The confirmation comes after the Washington Post reported that Trump had revealed highly classified intelligence about an Islamic State (IS) plot in front of Russian officials during a meeting last week.

The information related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft to carry out terror attacks and was allegedly disclosed by the President to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

The Post said it wasn’t reporting what the president told the Russians, “at the urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize important intelligence capabilities.”

White House officials denounced the story, insisting no intelligence sources and methods were discussed - but they didn’t deny that classified information was shared.

Trump’s confirmation comes as the president and his team are under intense scrutiny over their ties to the Russian government.