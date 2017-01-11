Mike Segar / Reuters

So ...

The US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday afternoon published a sensational story claiming Russia holds compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump.

It published details of a dossier produced, in part, by a former British spy that has been presented to Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama.

It reported the FBI was investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are drawn from a 35-page compilation of memos.

CNN published no details of the information contained in the 35 pages. Later, however, BuzzFeed News published the documents in full - documents the ex-MI6 officer had told other reporters about.

We chased Ritz-Carlton story in Sept. But we were skeptical about the golden showers bit, which seemed too icky for a germophobe like Trump. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 10, 2017

Okay, fellow journalists, raise your hand if you too were approached with this story. (I was.) — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 10, 2017

The claims have been reported before, and aren’t independently verified. - a fact which allowed Trump to post angrily later that night.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

However, it was before people started reacting to one aspect of the story in particular:

They seized on ... parallels to David Cameron and #PigGate:

This is like the Cameron pig thing all over again. BUT IN 3D. — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 10, 2017

"Piss? You mean, like real piss? You think people will forget the pig thing now? Yeah I guess that was a reach" pic.twitter.com/OkTHhVFaF6 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 11, 2017

... puns:

I take it back: Trumped-up trickle-down WAS a good line! — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 11, 2017

"Hey Donald: Urine my thoughts and .." pic.twitter.com/4JFnbMaS71 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 11, 2017

Will the inauguration be a live stream? — Archie Valparaiso (@Archie_V) January 11, 2017

Trump’s Golden Rule: pee onto others as you would have them pee onto you. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 10, 2017

... old Trump tweets:

I just got back from Russia-learned lots & lots. Moscow is a very interesting and amazing place! U.S. MUST BE VERY SMART AND VERY STRATEGIC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

The premier landmark in midtown NYC, Trump Tower features our signature amenities w/a magnificent waterfall http://t.co/3cN3Y1WJqO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2014

... and miscellaneous:

STREEP spelled backwards is PEE RTs — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) January 11, 2017

Lol at all the evangelicals who are going to have to explain pissplay to their kids. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) January 11, 2017

Here's what the US electoral college map would look like if Trump were into it pic.twitter.com/W50HrngTp8 — ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ғᴏʟᴛᴀ (@JamesFolta) January 11, 2017

Maybe the Russians have his draft tweets. — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) January 10, 2017

But not everyone was impressed:

1/2 This seems preposterous, appalling, opportunistic, and lacking in basic ethics at every level. https://t.co/96aAPNz7gX — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 11, 2017