Pool via Getty Images Trump speaking beneath a portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office in February.

Jackson was a slave-holding plantation owner and also played a central role in the forced removal of Native Americans from their land in what became known as the “trail of tears” which caused the deaths of thousands.

Andrew Jackson had 150 slaves when he died, sixteen years before the Civil Warhttps://t.co/YCk8YLYhca pic.twitter.com/jRqyXnhD36 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 1, 2017

"$10 extra, for every 100 lashes any person will give him, to the amount of $300" - Jackson on runaway slave https://t.co/nfwy73XBoD pic.twitter.com/jCPGcHhX9p — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 1, 2017

Some historians do credit him with preserving the full Union when South Carolina threatened to secede in the 1830s over an individual state’s ability to void federal tariffs. But that controversy, known as the “Nullification Crisis,” was not about slavery, and the eventual compromise that preserved states’ rights did little to alter the nation’s path to the War Between the States. Speaking to The Washington Examiner’s reporter Salena Zito, Trump then went on to assert that no one ever asks “why was there the Civil War?”

The punchline is not the Jackson comment, but Trump's self congratulation on being 1st to ask why the Civil War had to happen — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 1, 2017

In fact, the causes of the conflict are frequently discussed, from middle school classrooms to university lecture halls and in countless books. Immigrants seeking to become naturalised are sometimes asked to name a cause of the war in their citizenship tests. Trump later doubled down on his claim with a tweet emphasising that he did in fact know when Jackson died.

President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh, honey, no. Don't try to dig yourself out of this one. Own your mistake and maybe back away from supporting notoriously murderous people. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 2, 2017

Eric Foner, a Columbia University history professor and a leading expert on the war, said: “Even Andrew Jackson, were he alive, could not have solved the problem, reports the Associated Press. “The situation in 1861 was far more dire than in the 1830s during the Nullification Crisis.” The Civil War was decades in the making, stemming from disputes between the North and South about slavery and whether the union or the individual states had more power.

President Trump’s woefully ignorant beliefs about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson. https://t.co/7zNCfsbrO7 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 1, 2017

The question over the expansion of slavery into new Western territories simmered for decades and Southern leaders threatened secession if anti-slavery candidate Abraham Lincoln was elected in 1860. After Lincoln won without carrying a single Southern state, Southern leaders believed their rights were imperilled and seceded, forming the Confederate States of America. War erupted soon afterward as the North fought to keep the nation together. The conflict lasted four years and claimed the lives of 600,000 Americans. Trump’s comments prompted the hashtag #TrumpTeachesHistory to trend on Twitter in the US.

