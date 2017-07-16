Donald Trump may have just attempted his most audacious use of alternative facts to date. Reacting to the latest approval rating poll which puts him at just 36% down from 42% in spring, he said:

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

There are two major issues here - firstly, as any human older than around two-years-old can tell you, 36 is not “almost 40”. Thirty-nine and a half, 39, maybe even 38.5 at a stretch, but not 36. Secondly, to say it is “not bad at this time” is just plain false. It’s the lowest rating of any president at the same point in their term in over 70 years.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Donald Trump holding up three fingers.

Ratings as poor as this were never reached by Bill Clinton or Barack Obama and it took George W. Bush until his troubled second term and the full extent of the Iraq War shambles to hit similar numbers.

So looking at the same poll, taken at the same point in each presidency, Trump is nearly 20 points lower than his predecessors — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 16, 2017

His disapproval rating has risen five points to 58% and 48% in total say they “disapprove strongly” of his presidency, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

It really is bad. pic.twitter.com/HICkS6I3fD — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 16, 2017

Actually, Mr. President, people actually disapprove of you. The polls are not inaccurate. It is that you aren't competent or likeable. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 16, 2017