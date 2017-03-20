On Monday morning CNN reported that Donald Trump ’s approval rating was at an all-time low of 37%, with an overall rating of -21.

President Trump's job approval rating: 37% Americans who disapprove of his performance: 58% Latest Gallup numbers: https://t.co/rQn6fBqXdq

The President clearly did not approve and fired out a tweet once again calling the network “ fake news ” and implored Americans to listen to Fox News instead.

Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox

Unfortunately for Trump, things over at Fox are only marginally more rosy.

In a poll last week the network reported his approval rating had slipped by five percent to 43%.

Meanwhile, 51% disapprove giving him an overall rating of -8.