Donald Trump and his administration’s catchiest quotes have been turned into the musical number you didn’t know you needed in your life.

From fake news to North Korea, the video, created by satirical site The Poke, all the soundbites we’ve rolled shaken our heads at in disbelief appear in “100 Days Of Trump: The Autotune Remix”.

The Poke’s editor John Plunkett said; “Our auto-tuned, toe-tapper features a medley of highlights from the most bizarre presidency in U.S history. It’s odds on to be a floor-filler in nightclubs across Moscow this summer.’