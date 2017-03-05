Donald Trump appears to be sticking by his accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in the late stages of last year’s election. The 45th US President hit out at the 44th on Saturday, alleging, without any evidence, that Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower”. Obama has denied the claims. But in a series of fresh tweets on Sunday, Trump didn’t acknowledge widespread calls for evidence from politicians in the US and the world’s media. UPDATE: The White House has now called on Congress to investigate the claims. Story continues below.

Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

Sunday’s batch of early morning missives ignored the explosive nature of the allegations made a day previously. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The allegations were reportedly so unexpected, aides to the president at the West Palm beach resort where he takes weekends, were caught completely off guard. One said it was unclear what Trump was referring to, Reuters reported. Members of Congress said Trump’s accusations require investigation or explanation.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Members of Congress have asked for evidence after Trump's explosive Obama accusations

But since making the claims about Obama, neither Trump nor the White House have responded to questions about where the president obtained his information. Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said it had been a “cardinal rule” of the Obama administration that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. Lewis said in a statement: “Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump has spent part of the weekend at his resort near West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump has in the past tweeted about unsubstantiated and provocative reports he reads on blogs or conservative websites, the Associated Press reported. But even among Trump’s timeline of vitriol, the tweets stand out. The remarkable tussle between the current and former presidents is the latest twist in a controversy over ties between Trump associates and Russia that has dogged the early days of his presidency.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump held a rally on Saturday near to West Palm Beach and his Mar-a-Lago resort

US intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the election campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Trump’s favour. The Kremlin has denied the allegations. Trump has accused officials in Obama’s administration of trying to discredit him with questions about Russia contacts, Reuters reported. Trump said the alleged wiretapping took place in his Trump Tower office and apartment building in New York, but there was “nothing found.” The White House did not respond to a request to elaborate on Trump’s accusations. Obama’s statement did not address the possibility that a wiretap of the Trump campaign could have been ordered by Justice Department officials. Trump’s allegations may be related to anonymously sourced reports in British media and blogs, and on conservative-leaning U.S. websites, including Breitbart News - already linked to Trump through former executive and now White House advisor Steve Bannon. Those reports claimed that US officials had obtained a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to review contacts between computers at a Russian bank and Trump’s New York headquarters. Rising scrutiny of Russia ties