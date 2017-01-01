Donald Trump yesterday fired off a New Year’s message that many thought lacked much by way of festive cheer.

The President-elect chose not to use the end of the year to pause for reflection and let bygones be bygones, and instead spat out a last online ounce of venom for 2016. “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

The enemy in his mind, doubtless, is a motley crew including the media, Democrats and any number of critics who would typically be described as the less inflammatory “opponents”. Fast forward a day and the current resident of the White House offered his New Year benevolence on the same social media channel. Barack Obama wrote: “It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.”

It didn’t take long for many to suggest who got the tone right.

Some pointed out Trump had also tweeted a less antagonistic message later.

Obama’s best wishes ended a seven message series where he looked back on the “remarkable progress that you made possible these past eight years”.

Graceless or not, the world is going to have to get used to President Trump’s Twitter content. Earlier, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he expects President-elect Donald Trump will use social media to make major policy announcements.

This is despite Trump facing criticism from foreign policy experts last month when he used Twitter to say the US should expand its nuclear arsenal, sparking fears of a fresh nuclear arms race.

Spicer said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” Trump doesn’t need to funnel his comments through mainstream media outlets.