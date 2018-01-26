Donald Trump Booed At Davos, Fox News Host Insists It Didn't Happen

Donald Trump was booed during a Q&A session at Davos after he attacked the “vicious” and “fake” media.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, the US President stayed on script during his main speech to a room full of the very global elite he railed against during his election.

But during apparently ad-libbed comments afterwards, he said: “It wasn’t until I became a politician that I realised how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be.”

Pointing to the back of the room, he added: “As the cameras start going off.”

A journalist for the Washington Post who was present confirmed it was the press who were making the vocal protest.