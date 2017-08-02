President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a “real dump.”

Staff at the White House – a 55,000-square-foot mansion that has accommodated America’s first families for centuries - did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the remark, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump, whose eponymous Tower boasts four gold lifts, was chatting with some club members. Trump told them he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: “That White House is a real dump.”