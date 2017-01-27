Donald Trump told Theresa May “there goes that relationship” - following a difficult question from the BBC about his behaviour. Appearing at a joint press conference in the White House on Friday, Trump praised Brexit and said he thought he would “get along very well” with the prime minister. However he bristled at a question from Laura Kuenssberg. The BBC political editor who asked him: “What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader the free world?” Trump turned to May, who had picked Kuenssberg. “This was your choice of a question, There goes that relationship,” he joked. At least the prime minister will hope he was joking.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP President Donald Trump gestures toward British Prime Minister Theresa May during their news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/

The president was also challenged by The Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn over his personality, compared to May’s more reserved demeanor. “I’m not as brash as people think,” Trump said. “I really don’t change my position very much,” he added, having been accused of performing policy U-turns. May has been criticsed by politicians back in the UK for cosying up to Trump - who since taking office has, abandoned global free trade deals, criticsed the Nato alliance, shut down communication about climate change, cut funding for abortion and spoken in favour of torture. The President has also devoted much of his time to whining about accurate reporting about the number of people who attended his inauguration. During the press conference, May announced Trump has accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year. Earlier today, May and Trump posed for photographs in the Oval Office either side of a bust of Winston Churchill. “It’s a great honour to have Churchill back,” Trump said. “Thank you Mr President,” May told him. The presence or absence of the small statue has, for some reason, become a symbol of an American president’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance. The Washington Post explains the complicated movements of two Churchill busts in and around the White House under George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May meeting US President Donald Trump by a bust of Sir Winston Churchill in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, USA.