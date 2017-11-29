Donald Trump has appeared to endorse Britain First by retweeting three videos from the controversial far right group’s Deputy Leader Jayda Fransen. Only last week Fransen was charged with using “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour” during a speech made at a “Northern Ireland Against Terrorism” rally at Belfast City Hall in August. And last year she was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment for verbally abusing a Muslim woman in front of her children.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Fransen (C) with Britain First leader Paul Golding (L).

The videos claimed to show various violent crimes committed by Muslims. Britain First is widely known for spreading Islamophobic and racist videos, including many proven to be fake. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Britain first is a vile, hate-fuelled organisation whose views should be condemned, not amplified.” One of the videos retweeted by Trump carries a caption which read “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”.

Twitter One of the videos shared by Fransen claimed to show a Muslim migrant

The clip bears the logo of Dutch video sharing website Dumpert, which hosts user-uploaded content, much like YouTube. One of the themes of content on the site focusses on the behaviour of adolescents. Many videos show children fighting in schools.

According to an article on Telegraaf.nl, the parent company of Dumpert, a 16-year-old was arrested following the video which was filmed in the town of Monnickendam, in the Dutch province of North Holland. The video’s original caption did not mention the race of either of those in depicted, according to Telegraaf and it was subsequently taken down from at the request of police and the victim.

I hope our Government will condemn far-right retweets by Donald Trump. They are abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our society. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 29, 2017

Twitter

The Muslim Council of Britain said in a statement: “This is the clearest endorsement yet from the US President of the far-right and their vile anti-Muslim propaganda. We cannot give such bigotry a free pass. “We hope our Prime Minister and Home Secretary will distance the UK from Mr Trump and his comments and will reiterate the Government’s abhorrence to all forms of extremism.” Labour’s David Lammy said Trump was “not welcome in my country and my city”.

Trump sharing Britain First. Let that sink in. The President of the United States is promoting a fascist, racist, extremist hate group whose leaders have been arrested and convicted. He is no ally or friend of ours. @realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 29, 2017

A spokesperson for Hope Not Hate told HuffPost UK: “Even by Donald Trump’s standards this is pretty incredulous - Britain First is one of the most notorious groups in the UK who promote hatred disguised with a thin veneer of Christianity. ″[The group’s] calling card is sowing division, discord and hatred. Surely someone among his advisors could tell him this is a far-right group?” Even an editor of Infowars, an alt-right conspiracy website, thought it was a bad idea.

Yeah, someone might want to tell whoever is running Trump's Twitter account this morning that retweeting Britain First is not great optics. 🤔 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 29, 2017

Without a hint of irony Trump followed up the three retweets by tweeting about “fake news CNN”.

Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! https://t.co/8zJ3j7g5el — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Anti-extremism hotline, Tell Mama, said: “We are utterly appalled that the President of the United States would retweet Jayda Fransen of far-right group Britain First. “Today shows us how far extremism has moved mainstream.” Reaction to the retweets sparked a mixture of disgust, bafflement and outright condemnation, including from Brendan Cox, whose MP wife Jo was murdered by a far right extremist last year:

Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) November 29, 2017

Husband of murdered British MP Jo Cox has responded to @realDonaldTrump; Remember that her killer shouted "Britain First" before he stabbed her to death.

The deputy leader of that group has just thanked #POTUS for the publicity. #DonaldTrump https://t.co/FboQlRy5UP — Christian Fraser (@ChristianFraser) November 29, 2017

Good morning, Mr President @realDonaldTrump - what the hell are you doing retweeting a bunch of unverified videos by Britain First, a bunch of disgustingly racist far-right extremists?

Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2017

Jayda Fransen is a wretched human being and no matter what expectations one has for him, it's revolting and actually shocking that Trump is re-tweeting multiple hate-mongering videos from her of random Muslims doing bad things. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 29, 2017

The President of the United States is retweeting hate messages from the deputy leader of Britain First - an extremist ultranationalist ‘party.’ 280 characters is not enough to describe their revolting bigotry. — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) November 29, 2017

Trump: I’m worried people don’t think I’m an actual Nazi... I know!

*RTs Britain First 3 times* pic.twitter.com/qr13DwqfyP — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 29, 2017

The President of the US has just retweeted a convicted British fascist. @theresa_may must publicly condemn him immediately. We cannot stand by and watch @realDonaldTrump spew this hate. https://t.co/IrpUUDnbe8 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 29, 2017

Britain First appeared thrilled at the development.