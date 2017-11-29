Fake news accuser Donald Trump’s retweeting of three inflammatory anti-immigration posts from Britain First’s deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, on Wednesday seemingly couldn’t be more ironic. The party’s following - it has almost 2 million likes on Facebook - has largely been built on repackaging and manipulating news items, videos and photos to further their agenda. Naturally, the party was delighted by Trump’s apparent endorsement.

But Britain First has long been associated with spreading misleading information. Here’s just ten times HuffPost has caught Britain First out for not even telling part of the truth. 1) THE MIGRANT ATTACK THAT WASN’T AUGUST 2017 Jayda Fransen tweeted a video she claimed showed “migrants in Spain attacking tourists and locals”. The footage, however, showed UK rapper, MoStack, defending himself with a broom as someone tried to attack him with a knife in Ibiza in July.

VIDEO: Migrants In Spain Attack Tourists And Locals!



For More Great Videos Please LIKE/FOLLOW This Page! pic.twitter.com/Eu8N2htG3b — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) August 20, 2017

2) SLAUGHTERHOUSE SHAM JULY 2017 Britain First and its leader Paul Golding shared footage that incorrectly claimed to have been shot at a halal slaughter house. The videos were in fact shot by Animal Aid investigators - in non-halal slaughterhouses - who accused the party of trying to “incite racial division” and also pointed out, another key point about the footage lots on Golding. “None of the footage in the video is of halal slaughter, nor do we claim it be, and much of it covers the killing of pigs, who are obviously not eaten by Muslims,” Ben Martin, campaigns manager at the animal rights organisation, said.

Britain First Britain First shared footage inside a slaughter house they claimed was halal, even though it showed the slaughter of pigs

Paul Golding The cricket celebrations re-packaged as a terror attack support

4) HE INVENTED THE QUESTION MARK APRIL 2017 On St George’s Day Golding proudly declared on Twitter that he had “coined a new term” to mark the 23rd April.

Today I coin a new term: ANGLOPHOBIA. Bigotry and hatred towards the English. Rampant amongst the Left and political class. — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) April 23, 2017

The word had been spoken since at least 1793 when it was used in the writings of one Thomas Jefferson who defined it as “intense hatred or fear of England or what is English”. 5) THE FASCIST THAT CRIED WOLF November 2016 Golding claimed his life was in danger after he was imprisoned alongside hate-preachers and Islamic extremists after he breached the terms of a high court injunction. The Ministry of Justice later said the claim was “completely untrue”. 6) THE MIGRANT CAMP THAT WASN’T June 2016 Britain First claimed to have tracked down an “illegal migrant camp” in Mansfield which they then investigated. A short time later it was revealed that the couple living in the tent had been living in the area for a number of years, did not receive benefits and were from Latvia and Poland so cannot possibly be “illegal”. The tent was also pitched on private land.

Only Britain First see someone living in a tent with their limited possessions, and see it as the person's fault https://t.co/RoLiDYJ8c4 — Fergus Boden (@fergusboden) June 20, 2016

7) FLAWED FOOTBALL ATTACK IN FRANCE June 2016 The party shared a video purporting to show a group of Muslim men attacking Welsh pub-goers after Euro 2016 in France. It titled the video: “Muslims attack Welsh pub goers” and comes at a time when tensions are running high over the bloody clashes between football fans across the Channel.”

But as one commenter on the video noted, it in fact just showed a mob of white aggressors in a bar throwing chairs at a group of ethnic passers-by. “I think there must be something wrong with my video player. I can’t see any Muslims attacking Welsh pub goers,” reads one of the top-rated comments. The film itself hails from 2014, and actually captured a major disturbance during an anti-Gaza conflict march in Cardiff. 8) SLAVE AUCTION SHAM June 2016 Britain First posted a video it claims showed Muslim women being auctioned off in the streets of London. The video was in fact a mock ‘Islamic State sex slave market’ staged by Kurdish activists in 2014.

Britain First A video Britain First claimed showed women being auctioned as slaves in London

9) DOWNWARD FACING DRAMA March 2016 Britain First posted a picture of school children seemingly doing a yoga pose which it said was “heartbreaking” in what appeared to be attempt to subtly imply the youngsters were being made to perform a Muslim prayer.

Britain First A picture Britain First shared, implying that British school children were being taught Islam