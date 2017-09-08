President Donald Trump’s latest interaction with his daughter Ivanka has left many people feeling a bit queasy.

The US president was giving a speech in North Dakota about tax reform when he invited his daughter to the stage, but it was the language he used to introduce her that’s made people cringe.

He referred to the first daughter as “honey” and “baby” and told the crowd that he likes her calling him ‘daddy’.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Donald Trump was branded 'creepy' for his comments

He said: “Sometimes they’ll say he can’t be that bad of a guy – look at Ivanka. Come on up, honey. She’s so good.

“She wanted to make the trip. She said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that.”

When Ivanka had finished speaking to the crowd, Trump responded: “Thank you, honey. Thanks, baby.”

People on social media described the comments as “creepy” and said they made them feel a bit off.

I haven't cringed this hard in a while... pic.twitter.com/iN6MwzG3se — Mal (@FlylessMalik) September 6, 2017

that video of trump saying he liked it when ivanka called him daddy and smirking is so creepy im sogrossed out — michaela (@jeongyeolt) September 8, 2017

Ew ew ew ew ew Trump calls Ivanka 'honey,' 'baby' during tax reform speech https://t.co/vWubu7ujIt — Still Too Female (@schemaly) September 7, 2017

Let's dial the creepy up to nauseating... #Trump calls Ivanka 'honey,' 'baby' during tax reform speech https://t.co/4s9S4xuWYC .@nypost.Ugh — Dr Maia Newley (@MettaFilms) September 7, 2017

Late night US TV host Seth Meyers also mocked the pair, saying “usually when you hear ‘daddy’ and ‘honey’ that many times you have to clear your browser history.”

It is not the first time Trump has been criticised for making inappropriate comments about his daughter. During a TV interview on The View back in 2006, Trump infamously said: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”