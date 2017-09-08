President Donald Trump’s latest interaction with his daughter Ivanka has left many people feeling a bit queasy.
The US president was giving a speech in North Dakota about tax reform when he invited his daughter to the stage, but it was the language he used to introduce her that’s made people cringe.
He referred to the first daughter as “honey” and “baby” and told the crowd that he likes her calling him ‘daddy’.
He said: “Sometimes they’ll say he can’t be that bad of a guy – look at Ivanka. Come on up, honey. She’s so good.
“She wanted to make the trip. She said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that.”
When Ivanka had finished speaking to the crowd, Trump responded: “Thank you, honey. Thanks, baby.”
People on social media described the comments as “creepy” and said they made them feel a bit off.
Late night US TV host Seth Meyers also mocked the pair, saying “usually when you hear ‘daddy’ and ‘honey’ that many times you have to clear your browser history.”
It is not the first time Trump has been criticised for making inappropriate comments about his daughter. During a TV interview on The View back in 2006, Trump infamously said: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”
The president also has a controversial history when it comes to speaking about women more generally, which erupted during his election campaign when old audio tapes emerged of him bragging about “grabbing women by the pussy.”