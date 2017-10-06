Donald Trump has cryptically described a photoshoot following discussions with US military leaders on Iran and North Korea as “the calm before the storm”. When pressed on what the remark meant he simply replied: “You’ll find out.” Adding to the surreal feeling, classical music played in the background and tables were set in the nearby Blue Room for a fancy meal.

TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."

...

REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"

TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017

Reporters at the gathering expressed confusion around the event ― which was called after the day’s press “lid” was placed for the evening, reports Nick Visser. A lid is called when the President has no more scheduled public appearances and is effectively done for the day. It was reinstated after photos were taken.

So the White House broke a lid to summon us for photo op with Trump and military. Then things got weird — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 5, 2017

Speculation has been rife as to what the President may have meant but would not confirm when asked if it referred to ongoing political situations. “What’s the storm?” a reporter asked. “On Iran? On ISIS? On what?”

The "calm before the storm" Trump referred to is that he is ditching the Iran deal--and making the world an even more dangerous place. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 6, 2017

Wasn't trump creepy enough already as he is.. now he's saying things like "calm before the storm" as if WWIII is coming — Hot Fantasy (@Zee_e_) October 6, 2017

A senior administration official said on Thursday that Trump was expected to announce soon he would decertify the landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, reports Reuters. Earlier in the evening, while seated with the top defence officials in the cabinet room, Trump talked about the threat from North Korea and preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters Trump and his senior military advisors on Thursday.

“In North Korea, our goal is denuclearization,” he said. “We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or our allies with unimaginable loss of life. We will do what we must do to prevent that from happening. And it will be done, if necessary, believe me.” During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump said the United States would “totally destroy” North Korea if needed to defend itself or US allies.

No one I've spoken to in the White House is entirely clear what Trump meant when he said "calm before the storm" and "you'll find out." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 6, 2017