Donald Trump 'Cancels UK Visit Over Protest Fears'

Sky News and the Daily Mail both report Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, will take his place at the event scheduled for the end of next month.

Donald Trump will no longer visit the UK to attend the opening of the new US embassy in London over fears he will not be made welcome, according to reports .

Sky News understands U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit the UK to open the new U.S. embassy in London instead of President Trump

Daily Mail: Trump doesn’t want to come to the UK because he thinks he won’t be made welcome. Full state visit with Queen Then ‘working visit’ to PM Now...nothing? Protests were certainly on the cards pic.twitter.com/3IPisQAf83

Trump had originally been scheduled for a full State Visit including a Royal banquet at Buckingham Palace but this was later downgraded to a ‘stripped-down’ trip that didn’t involve getting the full ‘red-carpet’ treatment from the Queen.

The intention was to repeat the success of Barack Obama’s own State Visit in 2011, but critics pointed out the convention was to wait for a President’s second term in office before being granted the honour.

The Trump trip had been expected this summer, but the UK snap general election as well as growing controversy over Trump’s foreign policy led to a rethink.

Some had even planned to ‘moon’ the President en masse, as part of a campaign called ‘Show your rump to Trump’ and followed large protests in London.

It now appears the entire thing is off.