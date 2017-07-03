The US President was accused of encouraging “violence against reporters” after sharing the bizarre video of himself wrestling a man whose face has been obscured by the CNN logo.

The creator of a gif showing Donald Trump “beating up CNN” has a history of racist and anti-Muslim posts.

A Reddit user has claimed responsibility for the clip, which was shared on Trump’s personal and presidential Twitter accounts on Sunday.

The user, who goes by the screen name HanAssholeSolo, wrote: “Holy shit!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my shitpost but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!!

“I am honoured!!!”

The video was posted on Wednesday by the Reddit user with the title “Trump takes down fake news”.

Among HanAssholeSolo’s previous posts were his claims that when he went to Paris he “carried punch blades” sewn into his pockets. He commented on one post: “That cat would be in a blender if it did that to me.”

The Reddit user was also accused of sharing anti-Semitic and racist content, such as a meme showing CNN personalities with Jewish stars.