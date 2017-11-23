5 Times Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Speech To The US Coast Guard Made Zero Sense

Listening to Donald Trump speak can be a challenging experience - made-up and garbled words, veering from one topic to another and, not to mention, bits that just aren’t true.

But it’s only when you see the President’s speeches written down that you can appreciate them in all their glory.

On Thursday Trump took time out from yet another trip to Mar-a-Lago and addressed a Coast Guard station in nearby Riviera Beach.

Here are some of the... finer moments.