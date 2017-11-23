5 Times Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Speech To The US Coast Guard Made Zero Sense

Listening to Donald Trump speak can be a challenging experience - made-up and garbled words, veering from one topic to another and, not to mention, bits that just aren’t true.
But it’s only when you see the President’s speeches written down that you can appreciate them in all their glory.
On Thursday Trump took time out from yet another trip to Mar-a-Lago and addressed a Coast Guard station in nearby Riviera Beach.
Here are some of the... finer moments.
Trump also gave a bullish Thanksgiving address to troops overseas on Thursday, hailing progress in Afghanistan and against ISIS, and telling them they were fighting for “something real,” including a stock market at record highs and his promised “big, beautiful fat tax cuts.”
Speaking in a live video teleconference from Palm Beach, Florida, with military personnel serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, Trump told them they were “very, very special people.”
He called troops in Afghanistan “brave, incredible fighters” who had “turned it around” in the past three to four months.
“We opened it up; we said go ahead, we’re going to fight to win,” he said. “We’re not fighting any more to just walk around, we are fighting to win.”
Trump said the Marines were inflicting “defeat after defeat” on Islamic State, and again credited his change of approach compared to that of the Obama administration.