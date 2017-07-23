In a series of Twitter messages, Trump aired renewed frustration with his attorney general, the special counsel leading the Russia probe, and Republicans in Congress who are struggling to advance his legislative agenda.

Donald Trump has declared he has “complete power to pardon”.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS

So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?

...What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!

He did not specify who exactly he had the “complete power” to pardon.

US Presidents have the ability to pardon people before guilt is established or even before someone is charged with a crime.

It emerged earlier this week that the billionaire businessman-turned-US president had his legal team looking into the legalities of the President pardoning himself and his family in the event of the Russia probe finding anything incriminating, according to The Washington Post.

Authorities are investigating whether there was any collusion between Trump’s team and Russia, though both deny this.