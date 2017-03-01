The trip has reportedly been delayed until October so Donald Trump can avoid protests. It was expected to take place in June.

Anti-Trump campaigners have claimed a “huge victory” following reports that the US President’s state visit to Britain has been postponed until later this year.

Trump’s proposed state prompted more than 1.8 million people to sign a petition calling for it to be cancelled following the Republican billionaire’s Muslim travel ban.

Politicians reportedly hope that anger will have died down by the time Trump arrives later this year and that the trip will be less embarrassing.

A government source told The Sun: “Trump still really wants to come this year, but he wants the heat to die down a bit first.

“The White House watch what happens over here surprisingly closely, and they don’t want to create a scene for our sake either.”

Owen Jones, a member of the Stop Trump Coalition, celebrated the “huge victory”.