Donald Trump has denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia, adding that the actions of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn were “lawful”.

The US President said there was “nothing to hide”, but said he fired Flynn because he lied to the vice president and FBI.

His comments come after Flynn admitted in a Washington court on Friday that he had lied to FBI investigators about discussions he had last December with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak.