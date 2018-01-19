My name is Chris, and I am fake news. Apparently.

I may not have been a winner of an official White House award and I haven’t had a personal shout-out like CNN’s Jake Tapper, but as a writer for a MSM (mainstream media) outlet and recipient of many tweets saying as much, I can safely assume I fit President Trump’s definition.

When it became apparent Trump was going to win the election and there would be a need for coverage with a UK slant, I ordered a couple of books to help explain the intricacies of things like the Supreme Court and Congress.

These have been, for the most part, useless.

Instead, I’ve found Trump’s various biographies and books about psychological phenomena such as the “backfire effect” far more helpful in interpreting and attempting to explain, possibly the most-exciting-in-a-can’t-quite-believe-your-eyes-and-ears popular movement in modern history.

Right now it’s difficult to imagine the news landscape without Trump. I guess we’d just be concentrating almost entirely on Brexit instead, but knowing what we’ve witnessed over the last 12 months makes me think a world in which Hillary won, would be, well... boring.

Scandal and intrigue are what reporters live for, but I guess the difference with Trump is that even being on the other side of the Atlantic isn’t distance enough to feel separate from them.

When a Watergate or a Monica Lewinsky rolls around it’s sit-on-the-sidelines-and-watch-the-show time, but when what you perceive as a scandal involves revoking someone’s rights or decreasing the chance of submerging half the land on the planet, it’s a different beast.

His presidency is unprecedented.

But at the same time, his Presidency, based not on facts but on personality, was inevitable.

This blog was supposed to be a kind of “view from the UK”, but when I actually sit and think about it, my fundamental experience of covering Trump has been the same as any other major and long-running story.

On all the major news topics today - Brexit, Trump, refugees, whatever - nobody has an opinion anymore that could be summed up with a simple “meh”.

We all seem to be either fully for or fully against something. The middle ground is now a deserted landscape not visited by humanity since social media invaded our lives.

Reporting on something like Trump often feels like a combination of preaching to the converted and screaming into the void. Only it’s not a void. It’s a space inhabited by (largely) anonymous Twitter accounts armed with links to obscure websites and a level of verbal courtesy normally associated with a Tarantino movie or an actual war zone.

If you’re an anonymous Twitter account who hopes I “marry a beautiful woman who dies of cancer” (a genuine tweet I’ve received), then you’re part of the problem.