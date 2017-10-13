Donald Trump Praises Hate Group That Thinks Gays Are 'Vile' And Islam Is 'Evil'

Family Research Council believes that homosexual conduct is harmful to the persons who engage in it and to society at large, and can never be affirmed. It is by definition unnatural, and as such is associated with negative physical and psychological health effects. While the origins of same-sex attractions may be complex, there is no convincing evidence that a homosexual identity is ever something genetic or inborn.

The event is held each year by the Family Research Council (FRC), an evangelical Christian group whose website states :

Donald Trump has become the first sitting US President to address the Values Voter Summit, an event hosted by an anti-LGBT, anti-Islam organisation that has been branded a “ hate group ”.

Despite this, the current President of the United States basked in the group’s applause and called them “incredible people”.

Family Research Council believes that abortion, far from empowering women, is a destructive force in women’s lives.

FRC believes the context for the full expression of human sexuality is within the bonds of marriage between one man and one woman. Upholding this standard of sexual behavior would help to reverse many of the destructive aspects of the sexual revolution, including sexually transmitted disease rates of epidemic proportion, high out-of-wedlock birth rates, adultery, and homosexuality.

He specifically thanked the FRC’s President, Tony Perkins, a man who has said pedophilia is a “homosexual problem” and said the the gay community is “intolerant, they’re hateful, vile, they’re spiteful”.

Perkins is also the man who said natural disasters are sent by God to punish gays and was then left rather miffed after a flood destroyed his home last year (see video top).

The FRC’s Executive Vice President, “Jerry” Boykin, Jr, has described Islam as “an evil concept”.

Addressing such esteemed company, Trump said little of actual substance but pledged that America was a “Judeo-Christian country” and, without any hint of irony, said no religious minority would be persecuted under his administration.

This statement is contradicted by his actions as President so far, which include: